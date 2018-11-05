All Eyes on Florida's Gubernatorial Race: Will Florida Go Blue?

The governor's race in Florida is a key one to watch on election night. That's because Florida is a high stakes swing state that could be a preview for 2020.

Recent polls show a slight edge for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) over Republican candidate Ron DeSantis (R) in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections.

An NBC News/Marist poll released Monday has Gillum with a 4-point lead over DeSantis. Gillum, the current mayor of Tallahassee, has 50 percent of support among likely voters, versus 46 percent for his GOP rival. The rest remain undecided.

If Gillum wins, he will be the first Democratic governor elected by Floridians in 20 years.

High profile Democratic heavy hitters including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have stumped for Gillum.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump rallied support for DeSantis this past week in Fort Myers and Pensacola, telling voters they had a choice "between greatness and gridlock."

Gillum told supporters in Wakulla that Tuesday is a choice between the "Trumpizing of America" and working together. He has also criticized Gov. Rick Scott (R) for opposing Medicaid expansion.

Meanwhile, DeSantis, who's stepped down from US Congress to run in this race, told supporters in Orlando he has a "proven record of being the leader Florida needs." He also reminded voters that the next governor will appoint three justices.

Both candidates have seen their share of controversy.

Gillum faces accusations of corruption due to an FBI investigation into development in Tallahassee.

DeSantis has denied accusations of racism first when he warned voters not to "monkey this up" and vote for Gillum.