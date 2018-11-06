Democrat Kelly Defeats Republican Kobach in Deep Red Kansas

Fox News declared Democrat Laura Kelly the winner of Kansas' close gubernatorial race against Republican Kris Kobach.

Kobach has served as Kansas secretary of state since 2011 and was re-elected in 2014. Kansas is a deep red state, and Kobach was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, so it's a significant loss for Republicans there.

Kobach called for low taxes, cutting regulations, reduced spending, and term limits for all legislative and statewide elected officials. He also pushed for pro-life and pro-gun policies. Trump praised Kobach for being "tough" and "strong." "I hated that he ran because I would have loved to have brought him into my administration. In fact, if he loses, I'll bring him into my administration in two seconds," Trump said. "I hope he loses because I want him so badly, but don't do that. Don't do that. Don't do that."

Meanwhile, Kelly focused on changing the economic policies from former Gov. Sam Brownback who cut taxes in an effort to spark growth in the state's economy. Despite the cuts, Kansas did not experience the growth Brownback expected. "We can either go back to the Sam Brownback devastating years or we can elect a governor who will work like the devil to rebuild our state," Kelly said.

She also supports the expansion of Medicare, pro-choice policies, gun control, and LGBTQ rights.