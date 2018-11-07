Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz Invites New Teammate to Church

Famed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has become well-known for unashamedly talking about his faith in Christ. A brilliant athlete who has had to overcome his fair share of hardship, Wentz has continually committed himself to honoring God above his career, and the fruit of this continues to speak for itself. With this in mind, the latest revelation about Wentz and his passion for Jesus comes as no surprise.

When new teammate Golden Tate arrived in the Eagles’ locker room, Wentz gave him the best welcome he knew — he invited him to come and worship the Lord. On Monday, Tate, 30, told the media that the 25-year-old star quarterback invited him and his family to church, The Christian Post reported.

Following his trade to the Eagles, Tate thanked his former team, the Detroit Lions, for helping him “achieve as a player, as a person, as a Christian.”

While Tate was not able to attend the service, his wife Elise, and their child headed to worship along with Wentz.

“We are already just trying to build a relationship,” Tate said of hanging out with his new teammate. “I have played with some really good quarterbacks through all my years. I think a wide receiver and quarterback relationships are a big reason for those guys having [success].”

Over the past couple of years, the Philadelphia Eagles have gained recognition for having a large number of outspoken Christians on the roster. Teammates even hold their own Bible studies together.

“On every Monday night, we have a couples’ Bible study. We have a Thursday night team Bible study,” Wentz explained in a video about the team’s faith. “On Saturday nights, we just get together before the game and just kind of pray, talk through the Word of what guys have been reading, what they are struggling with, and just kind of keep it real with each other. To have that here in an NFL facility like this, it is really special.”

