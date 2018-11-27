Russia-Ukraine Blame Game: The Naval Confrontation That's Put the Crimea Crisis Back on Int'l Radar

The Kremlin is warning that Ukraine's declaration of martial law over Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian ships might trigger a flare-up in hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

CBN News has learned that a recent religious decision involving the Orthodox Church may be partially to blame for the incident.

Putin Flexing His Muscles?

Russia and Ukraine are pointing fingers at each other for this weekend's naval confrontation in the Kerch Strait – the waterway between Russia's mainland and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

On Sunday, Russian border guards rammed into and opened fire on three Ukrainian navy vessels traveling from the Black Sea toward a Ukrainian port. The Russians then seized the ships and their crews.

"I believe that it is actually a desire for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to show who is in control of Crimea," said Steve Weber, CBN's regional director for Russia and Ukraine.

But Weber believes the Russian action was a response to the decision by Patriarch Bartholomew I, the leader of the Eastern Orthodox Church, to take Orthodox parishes in Ukraine away from the Russian patriarch in Moscow.

"It could be connected to what happened just a few weeks ago when this Bartholomew in Istanbul, with the stroke of a pen, took 12,000 – a third of all the churches under the Moscow patriarch – and gave them to the Ukrainian patriarch," Weber reasoned.

"This created anger in Putin," he noted. "It's like, you lost power over a third of his parishes."

US, Allies Condemn Russia's Actions

The move is viewed in Russia as further separating the Ukraine from the control of Moscow. Bartholomew's decision combined with Sunday's ramming incident could reignite the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and was condemned at the United Nations by the United States and its allies.

"We call on Russia to return to Ukraine its vessels and detained crew members, and to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Ukrainian parliament imposed martial law for 30 days, something Ukraine didn't do even when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014 or sent troops into eastern Ukraine.

There's speculation that the incident could also be about politics. Putin's popularity is said to be falling, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko faces reelection.