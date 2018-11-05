GOP Star Scott Walker Loses to Democrat Tony Evers in Wisconsin Governor's Race

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (R) narrowly lost his reelection bid to Democratic rival Tony Evers Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, Evers has 49.6 percent of the vote while Walker ended up at 48.4 percent. The rest of the vote was split up between four other candidates in the race.

Walker has been governor since 2010, gaining national attention for his conservative economic policies, like busting up unions.

The Republican governor's campaign has focused on improving jobs and tax cuts.

President Donald Trump stumped for Walker during a rally in October. "This is a close, close election," Walker had warned supporters Sunday.

"There cannot be a sharper contrast between me and Tony Evers," Walker said. "You see, as we have a plan to keep Wisconsin working for generations to come, Tony Evers has a much different plan."

Evers has been the superintendent of Public Instruction of Wisconsin since 2009. His campaign prioritizes giving $1.7 billion to the state public school system, healthcare, and infrastructure.

"My education proposal will have no property tax increase," Evers said. "Around the issue of income taxes we're going to be lowering people's income taxes by 10 percent."

Ellis Turrentine, middle school principal, voted for Evers because of his stance on education.

"I voted for Tony Evers for governor because I've worked with him throughout my time as being an educator and I like a lot of the things that he stands for. So I think he'd be a good choice."

Former President Barack Obama also visited Milwaukee on Oct. 26 to rally for Evers and other state Democrats.