'March For Our Lives' Targets College Students with Anti-Gun Campaign Ahead of Midterms

Roughly two weeks before midterm elections, the student-run group March For Our Lives is taking its anti-gun agenda to college campuses across the country.

Led by Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivor David Hogg and other gun control advocates, the group is calling students to back politicians who support strict gun laws.

In addition to offering a register to vote platform on its website, March For Our Lives has also launched a #TurnoutTuesday social media campaign that calls supporters to "to elect morally just leaders on all levels of government."

"It's important to constantly remind the youth in this country that if young people in their community went out to vote, they can actually sway any election so long as they get involved," Jaclyn Corin, a March For Our Lives co-founder and senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told Bustle.

"Our hope is to have the largest voter turnout in history this November, and I truly believe that's going to become reality," she said.

Meanwhile, students in the organization have co-authored a new book, titled Glimmer of Hope: How Tragedy Sparked a Movement, which is being plugged during campus visits.

Not everyone, however, is thrilled with March For Our Lives' efforts.



Hunter Pollack's sister, Meadow Pollack, was among those who died in the Parkland school shooting. He told The College Fix that while March For Our Lives organizers may have started out with good intentions, they "now seem more concerned about selling books and making careers out of this rather than finding solutions."

"I think they should be ashamed of themselves," said Pollack, calling their book tour "a scam and fake."

Nicholas John, a student at the University of Minnesota, is also critical of the group, noting that he'd "heard left-leaning student orgs jokingly say 'register to vote unless you're a Republican. Then stay home.'"

"It's appalling to me that left-leaning students will even jokingly suggest that people of differing political opinions shouldn't vote," he said.