'The Holy Spirit Fell on Us': Beth Moore's Team Ministers in a Powerful Way in #MeToo, #ChurchToo Era

On the heels of a bitter nomination fight over Judge Brett Kavanaugh that prompted a national conversation about sexual assault, Bible study speaker Beth Moore used her ministry platform over the weekend to engage in a powerful healing moment for many survivors of sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Speaking at an event for Native American women in Chinle, Arizona, she stepped back while long-time drummer Kevin Jones knelt before the audience, asking forgiveness for past hurts by men.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Moore called it the most powerful moment of the weekend.

Humility can usher in tremendous healing. The most powerful moment at our event for Native American women: this is Kevin Jones on his knees, our drummer & as Christlike a man as you'll meet, asking their forgiveness for all hurts & harms they've ever received at the hands of men. pic.twitter.com/4nxkOFCogp — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) October 8, 2018

She described Jones' apology saying "he humbly & gladly stood before those women and on behalf of all men who had hurt them, voiced words like these: 'I am so sorry. Would you forgive us?' He told them of their worth and prayed on his knees for them."

Moore said tears began falling and that the Holy Spirit fell on the women. "How much more Christlike could this brother have been?" she asked. "He had committed no such sins against women. But he stood before them representing those who had. It was one of the most powerful things I've ever seen."

The tears flowed like rain. I was told again & again that most of them had never EVER heard these things addressed & had certainly never heard anyone say I'm so sorry. Many hurts also come through other women & I addressed those next but this was when the Holy Spirit fell on us. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) October 8, 2018

Moore said that Jones' humility made a big difference. "Sometimes healing starts just by hearing 'I'm so sorry that happened to you,'" she said.

It's not the first time that the Living Proof Live ministry has tried such an experience. Moore said that the team has led several similar moments at recent events.

She was speaking to Native American women from the Navajo, Apache, Hope, Ute and other tribes at a day-long conference on Saturday.

Moore said the event ended with baptisms at a nearby church and described "gorgeous faces drenched in grace."

This was her second ministry event in Chinle.