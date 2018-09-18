Once Performed in Clubs: Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes’ New Song Now a Worship Anthem in Churches

Worship artists Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes released their new song "Cover the Earth" last week and it is already touching thousands of people around the globe.

The husband and wife duo recorded the song and music video live at the Gateway Students Conference earlier this year. So far, it has more than 100,000 views and hundreds of comments on YouTube alone.

"I can't really express how deeply God moved that night. His presence can change everything in an instant. We're so honored to bring this song to you and we're praying that God unlocks His presence in your life in a new way and that you would take His presence to the rest of the world until it covers the earth," Jobe said in a statement.

The record is a powerful anthem to the Holy Spirit. The lyrics speak of the uncontrollable presence of God flooding the earth and casting out all shame, fear, and brokenness.

Carnes said the song didn't start out as a worship anthem, but as an upbeat record to play in clubs.

"This song has a special story. It's originally a pop song written and performed by our friend who is a part of our church, The Belonging Co. Daniella Mason has been performing this song in pop clubs for a few years and she has amazing stories about people unexpectedly encountering the presence of God through it in those venues. Now that we have a version for the church, I think it's so amazing to see God using this song in both clubs and churches at the same time, reaching people in all corners of the earth with his presence and love," he said.

Jobe is shocked the outpouring of love she has received since releasing the single.

"I am blown away by all of your support for the new song. Thank you so much for listening. I pray that God is moving in your life and speaking to you through this song. You are so valuable because He has placed His Spirit in you! Let it out. Let it cover the earth," she said in an Instagram post.