Anne Graham Lotz Praises God for His Strength During Cancer Treatment

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz continues her treatment for breast cancer and recently posted an update on her Facebook page in which she thanked all of her followers and friends for praying for her.

"Praise God! My first of a month of daily radiation treatments went extremely well today," Lotz wrote. "

"My greatest concern has been for my heart and lung to be protected. Psalm 73:26 was in this morning's Daily Light: "God is the strength of my heart"—I have claimed this as His promise to me throughout radiation. Thank you for praying with me on this journey of faith," she continued.

The photo she posted with her comments shows her standing in the lobby of a radiation oncology office about to check in for an appointment.

Lotz, 70, began radiation therapy for her breast cancer last month.

As CBN News reported, as she continues her treatment, Lotz has asked for continued prayers.

"I also will continue an infusion every three weeks until October 2019 to help insure the cancer will not return. As so many of you know, cancer is a wicked disease. As God brings me to your mind, I would treasure your continued prayers," she said.

Lotz said in February she believed God has healed her.

"I could hear the clear whisper of the Spirit, answering my prayer, confirming that I was to continue chemo…my next and last full treatment would be my seventh time!," she wrote. "So as much as I resist the 'muck and mud,' in obedience to God's leading to complete the seventh infusion on February 14, I am committed to seeing these treatments through to the end."

Lotz was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

"Each day since the diagnosis God has given me promises and encouragement from His Word. God has been…and is…my refuge and strength, an ever-present help in this trouble. Therefore, I will not fear," she said in a February blog post.

Her nephew Will Graham has also asked for prayers for his aunt, saying she wants to return to the pulpit.

"She wants to preach. She's a preacher. She wants to get out and preach and preach and preach," he said.