First Lady Melania Trump's Commemorative Egg Unveiled at White House

WASHINGTON - The 42nd annual commemorative egg designed for First Lady Melania Trump was unveiled Wednesday in advance of the White House Easter Egg Roll.

It will be presented to Mrs. Trump on Monday, April 22 at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll by the American Egg Board, on behalf of America's egg farmers.

The design for this year's egg was inspired by submissions from children of America's egg farmers across the country.

America's egg farmers will provide a record-breaking 74,000 eggs for Monday's event, which will be used for the Egg Roll, egg decorating, and EggPops, according to a press release.

The 141st annual event will be held on the White House's South Lawn with more than 30,000 families expected to attend.