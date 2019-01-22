A Memorial to the Unborn: The Touching Pro-Life Tribute on This Grim Roe v. Wade Anniversary

WASHINGTON – In honor of the 60 million unborn children whose lives have been taken since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, Liberty Counsel partnered with the National Pro-Life Center to hold a "Remembering the Unborn Memorial."

The event kicked off in front of the US Supreme Court at noon Jan. 22, a date which former President Ronald Reagan designated as the National Sanctity of Human Life Day in a 1984 proclamation.

"I call upon the citizens of this blessed land to gather on that day in homes and places of worship to give thanks for the gift of life," the proclamation reads, "and to reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of every human being and the sanctity of each human life."



Remembering the Unborn Memorial (Photo Credit: Patrick Robertson)

Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, noted in a press release that Tuesday also marks the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

"January 22 is a tragic day in American history, and the 'Remembering the Unborn Memorial' honors those precious babies that are brutally killed by abortion every day," said Staver.

As part of Tuesday's memorial ceremony, 3,000 flowers were placed along the sidewalk in front of the high court – a poignant gesture aimed at highlighting the innocent lives lost and the need for national repentance.



Remembering the Unborn Memorial (Photo Credit: Patrick Robertson)

"We cannot escape the consequences of this human genocide unless we stop the slaughter and repent of this terrible sin," Staver said, calling the grisly practice "outright rebellion against God, the author of human life."



Remembering the Unborn Memorial (Photo Credit: Patrick Robertson)

"Abortion kills innocent children and leaves emotional scars on mothers, fathers, and families," Staver continued. "We will continue fighting the battle to make the womb a safe place again."