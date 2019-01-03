Democrat Kicking off Control of the House with Articles of Impeachment: 'Good for Our Country'

WASHINGTON – With control of the House of Representatives now officially back in the hands of Democrats, one California lawmaker is moving to make good on threats to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), who first filed articles of impeachment in 2017, will do so once again Thursday.

"He will be introducing the same articles he introduced last year once the House is in session this afternoon," Sherman spokesperson Shane Seaver told Fox News.

Just like the first time around, the articles charge the president with, among other things, obstructing justice by sacking former FBI Director James B. Comey.

"There is no reason it shouldn't be before the Congress," The Los Angeles Times quotes Sherman. "Every day, Donald Trump shows that leaving the White House would be good for our country."

This time, however, the move carries more weight since it will be Democratic leadership, not the GOP, who will decide whether or not to act on Sherman's reintroduction of the resolution.

Newly elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), meanwhile, is remaining cautious on the matter.

"We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason," she told NBC's "Today" Thursday. "We just have to see how it comes."

Even so, Breitbart reports that a Trump conviction is unlikely given that it must be confirmed by two-thirds of the GOP-controlled Senate, which saw an increase in its Republican ranks due to the midterm elections.