'Fomenting Religious Bigotry': Dem Lawmaker Calls Out Her Party for 'Weaponizing' Religion Against Christians

WASHINGTON – A Democratic congresswoman is calling out her party for religious bias against Catholics.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) says politicians have "weaponized religion" for their own personal gain.

Writing in an op-ed for The Hill, she references Democratic leaders targeting judicial nominees, like Brian Buscher, for their beliefs. Buscher, a nominee for the US District Court in Nebraska, is a practicing Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus.

Gabbard noted how fellow Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris (CA) and Mazie Hirono (HI) raised the issue of Buscher's faith during his nomination hearings in November and how they questioned whether he could separate his beliefs from his rulings.

"While I oppose the nomination of Brian Buescher to the US District Court in Nebraska, I stand strongly against those who are fomenting religious bigotry, citing as disqualifiers Buescher's Catholicism and his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus," Gabbard writes.

"If Buescher is 'unqualified' because of his Catholicism and affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, then President John F. Kennedy, and the 'liberal lion of the Senate' Ted Kennedy would have been 'unqualified' for the same reasons," she charged.

Stunning examples of left-wing attacks on people of faith have been happening more and more over the past few years, from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) targeting a Christian nominee's faith to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) raising the issue of judicial nominee Amy Coney Barrett's Catholic beliefs in 2017, saying, "The dogma lives loudly within you."

In her op-ed, Gabbard wrote, "The party that worked so hard to convince people that Catholics and Knights of Columbus like Al Smith and John F. Kennedy could be both good Catholics and good public servants shows an alarming disregard of its own history in making such attacks today."

Meanwhile, Gabbard went a step further, warning that the religious attacks that have infected America's political discourse aren't just unconstitutional – they're inherently dangerous.

"While deployed in the Middle East, I saw firsthand the suffering and violence that is inherent to religious bigotry," she wrote, noting how candidates for political office were often labeled according to their religious sects.

Those types of sectarian divides, she argues, gave rise to the likes of terrorist groups like ISIS and al Qaeda.

"If we can all agree that we do not want prejudice and bigotry to rule our nation, then we must stand united to denounce it whenever it raises its ugly head," she admonished.