Fox News Anchor Bret Baier and Family in Car Crash in Montana, Released from Hospital

Fox News anchor Bret Baier and his family were involved in what several news outlets have described as a "major car crash" outside of Belgrade, Montana, Monday morning.

According to reports, Baier, 48, was at the wheel of a Jeep with his family when it slid through a stop sign on icy roads in the middle of a snowstorm. Baier and his family were on a ski trip.

Although Baier and his family were taken to the hospital after the accident, all have been released, according to Fox News.

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert was the first to break the news of the accident on national television Monday night. Baier was scheduled to appear on the show Tuesday.

The Fox News anchor released a statement about the accident Tuesday to several media outlets.

"After a weekend of skiing with my wife and two boys in Montana, driving to the airport Monday morning on icy roads, we were involved in a major car crash," Baier, the anchor and executive editor of "Special Report," said in the statement. "Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol – we made it to the hospital quickly."

"We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out. My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings every day. I tweeted this out as we left the hospital banged up, but alive. 'Don't take anything for granted – every day is a blessing and family is everything. It's always good to remind yourself of that before something does it for you,'" he continued.

Baier tweeted Monday evening, writing "family is everything."

"Don't take anything for granted - every day is a blessing - and family is everything," he wrote. " It's always good to remind yourself of that - before something does it for you. #countyourblessings."

As CBN News reported, Baier is a devout Christian who has been outspoken about his faith.