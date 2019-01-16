New ‘Gosnell’ Movie Hasn’t Released Yet, But It’s Already a Best Seller

A new movie about serial abortionist Kermit Gosnell doesn’t release until early February, but the DVD is already a major bestseller on Amazon.

“Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer,” which debuts Feb. 5 and chronicles the story of Gosnell’s arrest, trial, and ultimate conviction, is currently the No. 1 best-selling movie in the drama category on Amazon and the No. 3 film in overall DVDs.

The new “Gosnell” movie, which doesn’t release until Feb. 5, is currently the No. 1 best seller in drama DVDs on @Amazon and No. 3 in overall DVDs pic.twitter.com/vcWvfhswCr — Tré Goins-Phillips(@tregp) January 15, 2019

Phelim McAleer, one of the pro-life movie’s producers, told The Daily Wire that the movie’s pre-release success shows there’s “an enormous appetite for this kind of film that tells the truth.”

“People are fed up with being fed movies that attack their values and misrepresent the world,” McAleer explained. “There is a real hunger for ‘Gosnell’ and our record-breaking sales prove this.”

How Did The Movie Perform in Theaters?

On its opening weekend, the “Gosnell” film, which premiered in theaters Oct. 12 and starred Dean Cain, earned $1,162,988 in 673 theaters across the country, according to Box Office Mojo. “Gosnell” ranked No. 12 in the list of top-grossing movies during the weekend of its release.

Overall, the film brought in $3,679,893 in the domestic box office.

Despite its unexpected performance, “Gosnell” was dropped from theaters not long after its premiere. John Sullivan, one of the movie’s producers, told The Daily Wirelast fall that it’s “hard not to believe it isn’t about the content of the movie.”

“It is an impacted fall, no doubt about it, but the fact that we’ve been dropped from theaters where the movie is the No. 6 or No. 9 movie is just something you don’t see,” he added.