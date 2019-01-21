Sen. Kamala Harris' Pro-Abortion Record in Spotlight as She Announces Presidential Bid

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris announced her bid for the presidency Monday in a video calling for supporters to "claim our future."

"The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values," she tweeted. "That's why I'm running for president of the United States. I'm running to lift those voices."

The first-term Senate Democrat is a former prosecutor known for her sharp questioning on Capitol Hill.

Her campaign says the announcement was timed to coincide with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and to honor Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to run for the White House 47 years ago this week.

Meanwhile, pro-lifers are concerned about Harris' attacks on those seeking to fight for the future of the nation's unborn.

Back in 2016, then-California Attorney General Harris joined forces with Planned Parenthood in crafting legislation (AB 1671) to target pro-life activist David Daleiden after he exposed the abortion giant for selling fetal body parts.

Daleiden made undercover videos at Planned Parenthood clinics that allegedly implicated officials in arranging the illegal transactions.

In response, AB 1671 was drafted to amend the state's penal code to criminalize the secret recording and disseminating of communications with health care providers.

Subsequently, Daleiden says California Department of Justice agents raided his home and confiscated a series of undercover footage.

The agents "seized all video footage showing Planned Parenthood's criminal trade in aborted baby parts, in addition to my personal information," Daleiden wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

Last week, Daleiden gave an update on that ongoing legal battle with the California attorney general's office.

"We're going to what's called the preliminary hearing starting on Feb. 19," Life Site News quoted Daleiden.

The pro-life activist explained the attorney general's office would have to show "probable cause that these recordings somehow violated the California video recording law."

"In order to do that, they've already said they're going to be calling all of the Planned Parenthood abortion doctors that your viewers and readers are so familiar with now to the witness stand," Daleiden said.

That, he explained, was a good thing since abortion industry workers would be forced to either "admit their criminality under oath" or "commit perjury trying to cover it up."

And as a bonus, he noted, some previously censored undercover video will be presented " for the first time in a forum accessible to the public and to the press," Life Site News reported.