Church of Satan Pleased as Christian Bale Thanks 'Satan' for Inspiring His Award-Winning Portrayal of Dick Cheney

In an unconventional acceptance speech at this year's Golden Globes, actor Christian Bale gave glory to Satan for helping him play his latest role of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," said Bale, who won for best actor in a comedy or musical for the movie "Vice."

In response to Bale's speech, the Church of Satan tweeted, "To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!"

To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale's own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan! https://t.co/ILuK8TFZXi — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 7, 2019

Bale went on to thank the writer and director of "Vice," Adam McKay, while joking about being cast for the role.

"(McKay had) to find somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody," Bale joked. "And he went, 'Ah, it's got to be Bale in it.' "

"Thank you, and for all the competition. I will be cornering the market on charisma-free (expletive)," he stated. "What do you think? Mitch McConnell next? That would be good."

Bale beat out fellow actors Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Mary Poppins Returns," Viggo Mortensen of "Green Book," Robert Redford of "The Old Man & the Gun," and John C. Reilly of "Stan & Ollie."

The 44-year-old has garnered great praise for his portrayal of Cheney, receiving nominations from the Screen Actor Guild Awards and Critics' Choice Awards.

He previously won an Academy Award and Golden Globes Award in the supporting actor category for 2010's "The Fighter."