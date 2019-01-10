'We the People Fund the Wall' GoFund Me Campaign Nears $20 Million Mark

WASHINGTON – As President Donald Trump continues to push for his border wall, hundreds of thousands of Americans are pledging money to make it happen.



A GoFundMe campaign called "We the People Fund the Wall" is working to raise money for the border security project.



In just 23 days, more than 332,000 people have donated nearly $20 million to the cause. The ultimate goal of the GoFundMe is to raise $1 billion.



The campaign was started by Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee Iraq war veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

"As a veteran who has given so much – three limbs – I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today," the Air Force veteran said.

CBN News reported last month that some are concerned the government will not be able to accept the donations for the wall. However, Kolfage ensured the government could accept the funds. He cited billionaire David Rubenstein's $7.5 million donation for Washington Monument repairs in 2012 as an example.

"It's up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling," he said.

Kolfage shared more about the fundraising campaign on CBN's "Faith Nation." Watch above.