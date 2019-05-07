First Lady Melania Trump Celebrates First Year of 'Be Best'

Click the player to watch highlights from the first year of First Lady Melania Trump's "Be Best"

One year ago, First Lady Melania Trump announced the creation of Be Best, an awareness campaign dedicated to the children of this country and all over the world.

On Tuesday, Mrs. Trump marked the first anniversary of the formation of "Be Best" in the White House Rose Garden.

"It continues to have one goal, which is to educate children and parents about the issues they face," she said.

Broken into three pillars of protecting the -being, promoting online safety, and fighting opioid abuse among children and their families, "Be Best" is the First Lady's signature White House initiative. In the past year, she has taken that message across both the United States and the world, including visits to nine countries and a solo trip to Africa last fall.

After a year's worth of hearing directly from children, parents, teachers, and professionals, the First Lady announced Tuesday that she'll be expanding on some of these core principals to broaden the initiative's reach even further.

In the digital area, for example, Be Best will promote programs that encourage both online safety and digital citizenship in today's technology-driven world.

Tuesday's anniversary celebration included appearances by Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, who explained the importance of spiritual well-being for children today; Microsoft's Toni Townes-Whitley talked about the decades-long effort to protect children and teens online; and "America This Week" host Eric Bolling, who lost a son to accidental overdose, thanked Mrs. Trump for helping lift the stigma on opioids.

You can watch an archive of Mrs. Trump's Be Best celebration by clicking on the link below.

LIVE: The First Lady’s Be Best Anniversary Celebration https://t.co/4oy2CuBSUV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 7, 2019

"I am here with one goal, which is to help children reach their full potential so they can grow up happy, healthy and contribute positively to society and the world," Mrs. Trump said. "If we listen to our kids, whether it's their fears, interests, ideas, or concerns, we can provide them the support and tools they need to thrive."