Gaza Sniper Fire, Rocket Attacks Spark Israeli Response

05-04-2019
Julie Stahl
Interior of a house near Ashkelon in southern Israel that was struck by a rocket. No one in the house was injured. (Image credit: Israel Defense Forces)
Terrorists launched more than 90 rockets at southern Israel by midday on Saturday.  Alarms warning residents to go to protected areas sounded along the coast and later as far north as Beit Shemesh, 20 miles outside Jerusalem.

Israel's KAN television reported one woman was seriously injured in the head from shrapnel from a rocket.

One rocket also slammed into a house near Ashkelon, causing damage but no injuries as the residents were able to take shelter before the rocket hit.

Dozens more were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-rocket system.

Israel struck back targeting more than 10 Hamas and Islamic Jihad sites by air and tank, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The current round of violence started on Friday when two Israeli soldiers were hit by sniper fire from the Gaza Strip.  

In response, the IDF targeted a Hamas miliary post in an aerial strike, killing two Hamas operatives.

Two Palestinians were also reportedly killed during the so-called Palestinian "March of Return" protests along the Gaza border. 

