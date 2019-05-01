Evangelical Leaders Meet to Discuss Upcoming 2020 Presidential Election, Prepare for National Day of Prayer

Around 20 evangelical leaders met Wednesday at Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. discussing ways to help re-elect President Donald Trump.

They prayed for the president and discussed 2020 and the issue of immigration policy.

Dr. Robert Jeffress, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, was one of the attendees

"I think people on both sides of the immigration issues realize we've got a problem that needs to be solved," he told CBN News. " We need to balance defending our nation with showing compassion to those who need it and so I think that's a major agenda item for Christians and really many Americans."

"You can be sure the administration is working on that right now. I think whatever policy comes out is going to reflect President Trump's beliefs," Jeffress added.

Wednesday's gathering wasn't an official meeting of the president's faith advisory board, but many who were there serve in that group.

It came before the kick-off dinner for the National Day of Prayer, which takes place Thursday, May 2.

The event, which has been proclaimed by every president since Harry S. Truman in 1952, will be recognized by millions of Americans as they gather in churches, local businesses and public gathering places for a day of public prayer for our country.

This year's theme is: Love One Another.

You can watch the national observance from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm live-streamed from Washington, D.C.