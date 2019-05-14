We Must Stand with Israel When Rockets Fly

COMMENTARY

Last week, Israel was pounded by what seemed like an endless stream of rocket attacks. The explosions and bloodshed serve as a reminder that our ally is an island of freedom in a sea of turmoil. Now, as always, the only flourishing democracy in the Middle East needs our unwavering support.

President Trump, thankfully, has expressed that the United States is firmly committed to Israel: "Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100% in its defense of its citizens…"



Last year the president made a decision past presidents — despite promising to do so — had been too timid to make, to uphold the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 and officially move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. This week marks the one-year celebration of the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, a historic event.

Trump's decision not only strengthened the United States' relationship with our closest ally in the Middle East, but it signaled to the international community that America has new leadership willing to keep promises and to act boldly in the best interests of the American people and the world, rather than cave to the demands of terrorists and dictators.

What a relief to know Israel and the United States stand together! We must remember if the outcome of the 2016 election had been different, America's support for Israel may not have been so certain.

My Faith Votes will always stand in support of Israel. We believe America's Judeo-Christian heritage and — more importantly — God's love for his people displayed throughout the Bible compels us to. That's why we're working hard to equip 90 million Christians in America with the right information to cast their ballot in 2020, and we won't stop until Christians in every state and district in America understand the necessity and impact of their vote.

Jason Yates is CEO of My Faith Votes, a nonpartisan movement that motivates, equips and activates Christians in America to vote in every election, transforming our communities and influencing our nation with biblical truth. By partnering with national faith leaders, My Faith Votes provides resources to help Christians Pray, Think, and Act to create an America where God is honored in the public square. Gov. Mike Huckabee serves as the organization's honorary national chairman.