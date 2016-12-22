Australian Christian Lobby Group Attacked, Motivations Unclear

An explosion went off outside the headquarters of a Christian lobbying group in Sydney, Australia Wednesday.

A man driving a van with gas cylinders set off the explosion, injuring himself and blowing out the building's windows.

Police say the attack was "not politically, religiously or ideologically motivated", but the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) says they've received death threats for supporting traditional marriage.

ACL managing director Lyle Shelton added that he is skeptical about the motivation of the attacks.

"You don't just drive around the corner here at 10 o'clock at night, park a van loaded with gas cylinders then detonate it unless you're trying to send a message to the ACL," he said during a press conference.



Shelton tweeted on the night of the incident. He shared a shared photos of the burned-out van and noted that all the staff was safe.

Police said they are investigating the explosion and the threats against the group.

Initially, Shelton described the incident as a "targeted attack" on "free speech in Australia", according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The conservative Christian lobby group is known for campaigning against an anti-bullying program for LGBTI students in public schools, the possible introduction of same-sex marriage and abortion rights, The Guardian reported.

"We have received a number of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this year that we have reported to police," he said.

"This is an attack on free speech in Australia, which I am deeply shocked about and never thought I would see in my lifetime."

