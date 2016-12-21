Christians on Edge Worldwide this Christmas

LAHORE, Pakistan -- For most of us, Christmas is a joyous time of year. For Christians in some Muslim countries, however, the celebration is tempered with unease.



In the wake of the Christmas market attack in Berlin and the recent slaughter of Egyptian Christians as they worshiped in Cairo, Christians worldwide are bracing themselves for more possible attacks this Christmas.

In Pakistan, Christians are a tiny minority in the Muslim-dominated country.

This will be the first Christmas the Amants will spend without the youngest member of their family.

Sixteen-year old Wasib was an athlete who enjoyed playing cricket. He loved studying math and English and planned to eventually earn a PhD in engineering.

Last spring, Wasib was killed in a terrorist bomb attack against Pakistani Christians celebrating Easter in a popular Lahore city park.

"I loved my son. He didn't do anything against anyone. They killed him because they knew he was a Christian, but we forgive them in the love of Christ," said Wasib's mother, Zabida.

The Amant family was not alone. Seventy-five people were killed and hundreds injured when an Islamic extremist detonated a suicide vest packed with explosives.

Another 16-year old Christian, Sharoun Patra, was also among the dead. CBN News talked with his parents.

"My son Sharoun was the most obedient of my children. I always thought he'd be the one to take care of me when I get old. But we know from the Gospel as Jesus forgives them, we must also forgive those who did this," insisted Sharoun's father.

His 18-year old son, Irfan, survived the attack, but hot shrapnel from the blast tore into his back and stomach, damaging nerves surrounding his intestinal track.

"God spared me so I can serve Him. I want to be a missionary," Irfan explained.

Pakistani churches are on edge, taking precautions against more attacks this Advent season. It seems Muslim jihadists love to strike them at Christmas and Easter.

Islamic terrorists also struck Christ Church in Youhanabad, Pakistan, in Easter 2015. Fourteen people were killed in two explosions that also struck St. John's Church.

Wilson Chowdhry of U.K. Pakistani Christians says attacks against churches and the persecution of Christians will continue in Pakistan as long as school children are taught to hate non-Muslims.

"Christians and other minorities are demonized; they're caricatured," he said. "In the case of Christians they're often labeled as spies of the West and this is in the national curriculum."