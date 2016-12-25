Emergency Field Hospital Sent to Iraq for Christmas

Click play to watch Samaritan's Purse prepare for the flight to Mosul, Iraq.

International Christian relief organization Samaritan's Purse has airlifted a hospital to refugee camps east of Mosul, Iraq. The facility will help provide urgent medical care for displaced families this Christmas.



Since the battle to liberate Mosul began in October, Samaritan's Purse has provided assistance to more than 111,000 people who have been terrorized by ISIS.



The organization has been able to supply food rations, water, blankets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, cooking kits and shoes to displaced families with help from the World Food Programme.



The field hospital, which left Greensboro, North Carolina on Dec. 23, will be located in Bartella, a historic Christian town liberated from ISIS occupation in October.



Evangelist Franklin Graham, who heads the efforts of the organization, works closely with pastors and ministers who have been driven out of Mosul by ISIS.



"Can you imagine walking back into utter devastation? They sang, they cried, and they wept," Graham wrote on Facebook about a group of ministers returning to their destroyed church.



"They told one of our staff, 'We were singing songs of hope. We were praying to God to rebuild this church, and to come back here and recreate this Christian community'", he continued.



The hospital will begin accepting patients on January 3, 2017. It will treat injured and traumatized Iraqis and facilities will include two operating rooms, 54 in-patient beds, an intensive care unit with six beds, and 14 emergency department

