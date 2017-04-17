WATCH: Operation Blessing Opens The First Christian Business in Iraq after ISIS Reign of Terror

The Islamic State's reign of terror in Iraq and Syria is slowly coming to an end.

That means Christian towns that were once destroyed are starting to be re-build. One of those cities is Quaragosh, Iraq and Operation Blessing has just started the city's first business since its liberation.

They created a bakery to supply fresh bread to the citizens who were once driven out of their homes for fear of death.

OB funded the equipment and materials required and Monday the doors opened amidst some very happy people.

ISIS used that same bakery during its violent occupation of the town. Now the cross shaped bread is bring hope back to the city as they rebuild.

This is the start of many new beginnings according to Operation Blessing. The International Aid ministry has plans to start more businesses in Iraq to help Christians recover.