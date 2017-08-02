Young Christian Worshippers Killed in Bus Crash

At least 34 young Christian worshippers are dead after their bus crashed down a steep ravine in central Madagascar Tuesday night.

The accident happened about 45 miles north of the capital of Antananarivo, Minister of Transport Benjamina Ramarcel announced.

"The bus struggled to climb a road on a hill and fell down a ravine about 20 metres (sic) deep," police spokesperson Herilalatiana Andrianarisaona told Agence France-Presse (AFP). "It caught fire after rolling several times."

Police pronounced 12 people dead on the scene and another 22 were confirmed dead by local hospital officials.

The bus was taking the group to the city of Mahajana where they were planning to attend a pilgrimage.

A man named Pastor Saholy organized the trip and witnessed the crash. He said there were about 140 people on board.