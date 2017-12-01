Pope Francis Encourages the Faithful in Historic Trip to Burma

Pope Francis made a historic visit to the nation of Burma -- now known as Myanmar – this week.

The country's Catholics suffered for decades under the harsh rule of a military junta.

CBN News reporter Gary Lane sat down with Patrick Klein, a Christian worker who's made many visits to Burma to hear what he thinks of the Pope’s visit.

Klein, founder of Vision Beyond Borders says, “Burma’s going in a good direction I think they’re really changing I think they’re really opening up more and more and I think we really need to be praying for them.”

Klein’s ministry focuses on the needs of children by providing a safe place for the children at risk of being sold as child soldiers in Burma to be cared for in a Gospel-centered environment.

This Great Commission focused missionary says he’s heading back to Burma this month where “we’re going to have Christmas for about 400 orphans there in Burma.”

As for the Pope’s visit he says “I think it’s good for Burma because it gives more exposure to what’s going in Burma even what’s happened in the past with Christians being oppressed by the Burmese military.

I think it’s good, it’ll put more spotlight on what’s going on in the country of Burma and help the Christians in the long run.”