Graham's Festival of Hope a Big Answer to Prayer in Puerto Rico

Franklin Graham, along with other faith leaders, toured the country last weekend, bringing the hope of the gospel to the Latin nation.

While Puerto Rico is rich in lush scenery and waterfalls, the country is thirty for God.

Franklin Graham's highly anticipated Festival de Esperanza (or Festival of Hope) changed hearts and transformed lives. Thousands came to listen to the Word of God, something hundreds of churches on the island have prayed for for a long time.

"It was a privilege to share with the over 11,000 people who came tonight the Good News that God loves them and that their sins can be forgiven," Graham wrote in a Facebook post during the festival.

Graham told the biblical story about how Jesus gave blind Bartimaeus his sight after he called on the name of the Lord. Graham then urged the tiny nation to call on the name of Jesus like Bartimaeus did to heal their spiritual blindness.

One of the many people who made that call was a homeless man named Jesús.

Jesús knew Jesus was the only person who could save him.

"I felt goosebumps when I thought about all the things that had happened to me in my life," he told the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, sharing he was even on the brink of death once, after falling from a five-story window.

Jesús is ready for a new beginning with God.

"I just want to start being obedient," he said. "I'm willing to do my part for my life to change with the Lord."

Jesús is just one of the countless people who gave their lives over to Jesus last weekend. Christians believe God has started something divine in the tiny Caribbean nation of Puerto Rico thanks to those who prayed and those who came with the Good News.

