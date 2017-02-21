Thousands of Nigerian Christians Pray for President's Miraculous Healing

Tens of thousands of Christians are on their knees praying for the swift recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari has been receiving medical treatment in the U.K. to address unspecified health issues. Meanwhile, thousands from The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have begun a seven-day fast to pray for a miraculous healing. Countless families are piling into several churches to intercede on President Buhari's behalf.

''We are praying for our president's quick recovery because of the good works he had begun for the country,'' said Rev. Nelson Onyeka Chukwu, chairman of CAN.

Nigerian Muslims also joined in on the fasting and prayer.

President Buhari recently responded to his country's outpouring of prayer, saying he is "immensely grateful."

"President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country," a statement from Buhari's top aids said.

"The president is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern," it continued.

The nationwide prayer and fasting will end next Sunday.