Aleppo Christians: 'We Will Not Be Slaves'

U.S. congressman Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii took a secret trip to Aleppo. She found more than a battered city, but a thriving church that stands as a beacon of hope in a storm of chaos.

"Every single corner and every single house or store is somebody's dream, somebody's life" Gabbard's guide said as they drove through the dusty and shelled out neighborhoods. "It's a story itself. And its gone."

Finally Gabbard found who she was looking for -- Rev. Ibrahim Nseir, head of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Aleppo. He told a story many Syrian Christians know all too well.

"We used to worship here until 2012 in July," Rev. Nsier said. "In July when we came to the church to worship we faced some gangs who asked us to leave."

Shortly after, the gang blew up the nearly two centuries old church.

"They were happy on their websites being proud to say that 'we destroyed a people who worship three gods. They think that as Christians, we believe in three gods," Rev. Nsier explained.

Despite the persecution, he says Aleppo's Christians refuse to be broken.

"As a civilized people, we are targeted by these terrorists because they don't want neither that the man be man, nor the woman to be a woman. They want slaves. And we will not be slaves," he said.

Since then, the government promised to rebuild the church, but Rev. Nsier says the church was never destroyed.

"As a community we come here just to say that they thought that the church was the building, but the church was never the building, the church is the community," he said.

Even more, Rev. Nsier says they will continue to live a Christian life.

"We are called to be the salt and light of the world and we know that we have a mission in this country."