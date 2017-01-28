Aleppo: We will Raise a 'New Generation' of Believers

Aleppo's Catholic Church is sparking hope in the hearts of young people again.

Archbishop Jean-Clément Jeanbart has started a new project called "Build to Stay," an initiative aimed at providing jobs, housing, and other needs for those who choose to stay or return to Aleppo.

"If families come back, it will encourage people to stay and others to persevere," he told the National Catholic Register.

Jeanbart envisions a rebuilt and thriving Aleppo, but he believes the key to building a "new generation" of believers starts with rebuilding families.

While many Christian couples fear bringing children into such a dark world, Jeanbart encouraged them to have as many children as they could, promising them the church in Aleppo would assist them with housing, food. etc.

"More and more families are now no longer afraid to have children," he said. "And I'm happy for them."

Jeanbart says while bombs fall on Aleppo, the church is alive, thriving, and full of growing families.

The "Build to Stay" movement is about more than just rebuilding the Christian community, but redeeming Syria as a country.

"The city is ours, the land is ours, Syria is ours, and we have to continue this presence because it is a holy land. Syria is a holy land," he said. "If I can give my life for that, it will be worth it."