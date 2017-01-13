Franklin Graham Opens New Hospital Miles Away from ISIS

Franklin Graham dedicated a new Samaritan's Purse emergency field hospital in Iraq Friday.

The complex stretches over five acres and is fitted with an emergency room, two operating rooms, and 50 beds.

It comes at a time when thousands of families are fleeing Mosul every day to escape the deadly grip of the Islamic State.

Even though the hospital has only been operating a few days, the top-of-the-line medical staff has already saved dozens of lives.

"We've reached out to a number of organizations, asking, begging them to step forward," said Lisa Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq. "Because Samaritan's Purse is here, thousands—tens of thousands—of people will survive."

The doctors are working around the clock to save every life they can.

"We live and work in a difficult place. You wake up and go to sleep with the sound of artillery" Dr. Elliott Tenpenny, the hospital's director, told The Christian Post. "Right now we are just taking the most seriously injured."

One of those patients was a young girl who was dying fast after suffering a traumatic wound. The doctors stabilized the girl, operated on her, and took her to the intensive care unit.

Graham says the hospital is doing more than patching up wounds -- it is fixing hearts too.

"Samaritan's Purse is there to show God's love. We want to show the same love and compassion for each and every one because that's what Jesus Christ would have us do," he said.

