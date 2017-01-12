Muslims Turning to Christ Across the Middle East

Muslims are converting to Christianity in large numbers across the Middle East, according to the Voice of the Martyrs ministry.

BosNewsLife reports that VOM Canada believes Muslims are turning to Jesus Christ and are viewing Christianity as "the religion of freedom" amid persecution in their country.

"There are thousands upon thousands coming to Christ," VOM told the news site.

There are now an estimated 360,000 Christian believers in Iran, which is up from only 500 in 1979.

"Church leaders believe that millions can be added to the church in the next few years (in Iran) - such is the spiritual hunger that exists and the disillusionment with the Islamic regime," VOMC said.

