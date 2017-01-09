Displaying
Philippines President Doesn't Like the Pope, but Honors the Bible

01-09-2017

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is a strong critic of the Catholic church, but that hasn't stopped him from recognizing the powerful influence Christianity has had on his country.

That's why he's declared January as National Bible Month.

"(I)t is fitting and proper for the molding of the spiritual, moral and social fiber of our citizenry, that national attention be focused on the importance of reading and studying the Bible," according to the proclamation.

That's in contrast the Duterte's past statements criticizing the Catholic faith and even cursing Pope Francis.

The president said the Bible has had a "profound impact" on nations and history in general by encouraging statesmen and social reformers to bring about positive change.
 
Last year, champion boxer and Philippines Senator Manny Pacuqiao introduced a measure making the last day of January the Day of the Bible.

