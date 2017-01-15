Sister of Christian Governor Charged With Blasphemy Says 'God Is In Control'

The fate of Indonesia's democracy is at stake as testimony continues in the historic blasphemy trial of the country's Christian governor.

Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as "Ahok", was charged with blasphemy after a campaign speech. Authorities claim he said that voters were being deceived by his opponents who claimed the Quran prohibits Muslims from having a non-Muslim leader.

Ahok became governor after his predecessor, Joko Wdodo was elected Indonesia's president in 2014.

Only once before has a Christian of Chinese ancestry served as governor of the capital of the world's largest Muslim country. Muslim hardliners considered Ahok's position as governor unacceptable.

Known for clean and effective leadership, Ahok appeared ready to win the governorship in his own right. Now the trial puts his candidacy is at risk.

Political analyst, Boni Hargens, said the blasphemy charge is politically motivated.



"Ahok is the one who has the highest electability based on surveys," he explained. "And his competitors find no way to strike him. Ahok is Chinese,. Ahok is Christian. And they try to use this to obstruct Ahok of being re-elected in the upcoming election. So, I think it's very harmful for the democratization and for the whole community."

Muslim hardliners are demanding the arrest and imprisonment of the governor.



Hundreds of police have been deployed to maintain order between Muslim protesters and Ahok supporters, who are calling for a fair verdict.

Ahok's sister, Fifi Leity Indra, leads his team of lawyers. She said none of the witnesses who testified against her brother heard what Ahok actually said in his campaign speech.

"All of them report they do not hear directly. They did not see directly. They do not experience directly," she said.

Fifi said Ahok's statement was twisted.



"He said 'don't choose me if you believe in your religion, do not choose the non-Muslim leader, don't choose me. It's okay'," Fifi said.

She added her brother is holding up well in the midst of this trial.

"He understands that he may receive persecution because of what he believes. He also believes that God is going to use this as a showcase to make people have more strong belief that in everything God is in control."

Ahok's blasphemy trial is expected to continue until after the Jakarta gubernatorial election next month.