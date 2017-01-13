Vatican McDonald's Has Special Service for Homeless

McDonald's will give away 1,000 meals to homeless people who live near the Vatican every Monday starting next week.

The initiative started after the Italian charity Medicina Solidale reached out to the fast food powerhouse to provide meals.

Volunteers will collect the food from the restaurant every Monday and give it to the homeless people living in the area.

"Providing a meal guarantees an appropriate supply of proteins and vitamins to so many men and women who live on the street," said Lucia Ercoli, director of the charity. "I am very happy with this agreement with McDonald's.

The initiative does not come without controversy.

Italian Cardinal Elio Sgreccia said the McDonald's opening was a "controversial, perverse decision" because it "ignores the culinary traditions of the Roman restaurant industry."

However, many hope the meal donations will lessen the backlash against the fast food restaurant.

