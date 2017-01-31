Where is Justice?: Pakistan Court Releases All Suspects

A Pakistani court acquitted more than 100 suspects accused of launching a major arson attack against a Christian neighborhood.

More than 100 houses in a Christian neighborhood went up in flames in March 2013.

According to World Watch Monitor, the arson attacks were sparked by an argument about religion between a Christian named Sawan Masih, and his Muslim friend named Shahid Imran.

Imran later accused Masih of blasphemy against Islam, a crime punishable by death. News of masih's "crime" spread quickly and a mob of angry Muslims attacked the Christian neighborhood where Masih lived and set it ablaze.

Masih has since been arrested and sentenced to death for blasphemy.

When lawyers tried to bring justice to the attackers, they left disappointed.

The prosecutor general argued "the evidence was not enough to prove the crime" and said the entire case "brought bad name to Pakistan."

Local Christians are disturbed by the news and fear more attacks in the future.

"This is quite upsetting," Cecil Shane Chaudhry, executive director of the Catholic bishops' justice and peace commission, told ucanews.com. "Basically, this means that, despite video footage, documents and pictures of thousands rampaging through Christian properties, the court has not found anyone guilty. So mobs are free to do whatever they want.

Other Christians are not surprised because they have seen scenarios of broken justice before.

"We are worried. Once again history has repeated itself and we are denied justice," Samson Salamat, chairman of a peace organization said. "None of the culprits in anti-Christian attacks have been apprehended in the past. While this gives a negative message to persecuted religious minorities."

