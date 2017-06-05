ISISI Destroyed Their Churches, but What Their Muslim Neighbors Do Next Will Surprise You

The Islamic State swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, erasing communities and destroying every church they could find.

One group of Muslims in Mosul is helping right these wrongs by rebuilding one of those churches.

According to the Facebook group This is Christian Iraq, the Muslim community in Mosul asked to help rebuild the Monastery of Mar Georges.

They are seen in pictures cleaning, repairing, and even recovering old prayer and hymn books.

Their message to Mosul's Christians was simple: "Mosul is yours as it's ours" and "our differences are our strength."