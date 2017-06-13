Victory: Imprisoned Pastor Finally Walks Free

Sudanese Pastor Hassan Abduraheem is finally free after being falsely imprisoned for his faith.

Abduraheem faced a possible death sentence after speaking at a Christian conference in Ethiopia, where he showed the crowd a picture of a young man who was assaulted for attending a protest.

Abduraheem explained that he was helping pay for the man's medical care.

However, instead of seeing Abduraheem's Christian charity as a generous gesture, the Sudanese government falsely claimed the money was going to support rebel forces.

In 2015, the Sudanese National Intelligence Security Service (NISS) arrested Abduraheem and charged him with espionage and a slew of other false charges. He was convicted and sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Human rights activists and lawyers from the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) advocated aggressively for Abduaheem's release.

More than 200,000 people from around the globe signed a petition until the pastor received a presidential pardon in May.