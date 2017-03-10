Activist Rebukes UN for Failure to Act Against ISIS Genocide

Human rights attorney and activist Amal Clooney is calling on the United Nations to protect genocide victims in Iraq.

In a speech to the UN, she warned that the situation risks becoming another Rwanda unless the member states take action against ISIS.

"Mass graves in Iraq lie unprotected and unexhumed. Witnesses are fleeing and not one ISIS militant has faced trial for international crimes anywhere in the world," she said. "So I am speaking to you, the Iraqi government, and to you, UN member states, when I ask: 'Why?' Why is it that nothing has been done?"

The U.S. and the European Union have recognized that ISIS is committing genodice against Christians and Yazidis in Iraq.

The United Nations still has not done so.

Clooney says there is still time for the global body to act.

"It is not too late to turn things around. What is needed now is moral leadership to actually make this happen," she said