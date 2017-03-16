Gunmen Execute Pastor in Cold Blood

Founder of Love Fire Ministry Pastor Godwin Emmanuel has been assassinated by unknown gunmen in the African country of Benin.

Witnesses say it happened Sunday night while he was on the way to help distribute food items to poor members of his church when he came across of group of men who were pushing their car across the road, PM News Nigeria reported.

"The man of God stopped for them to pass so that he can have his way. He never knew that they were the people who came to attack him. So they shot him in the chest and stomach," says Festus Edema, a representative from the church.

The news of Pastor Emmanuel's death shocked his congregations. The church has only been around for 11 months.

"When I heard about the news of his death, it was devastating and shocking. It is a painful one, very painful, but God will give us the strength to go through it," said Pastor Esquire, a member of the church.

The murderers remain unidentified and the motive is unknown. State police commissioner Mr. Haliru Gwandu says he is committed to finding the assassins.

"My command is ever ready to deal decisively with night marauders," Gwandu said.