Is Egyptian Gov't Sitting Back as ISIS Slaughters Christians?

Christians are still fleeing persecution from the Northern Sinai region as reports of murder and oppression from the Islamic State continue.

"There's no life for Christians there. They are thirsty for the blood of any Christian so there is no way for any Christian to live in el-Arish," recounted one woman. "They were pretty clear when they said 'we won't leave any Christian in peace', they want an Islamic state."

The surge in violence against believers has many wondering if the government is doing enough to protect them.

However, an evangelical church in the northeastern area of Egypt is stepping in to help.

Nabil Shukrallah of the Evangelical Church in Ismailia, located 75 miles east of Cairo, said that he has seen more than 500 people pass through the church since Friday.

More than 100 families have fled from the city of el-Arish.

The church will continue to distribute food, water, and supplies to those in need.

They are also helping to house Christians in private homes in and around the city.

"We left all the apartments. I left three apartments. Mine, my elder son's and his brother's. I can tell you that I brought absolutely nothing with me, but thank God we made it out alive," said Ezzat Yacoub Ishak, a blacksmith from el-Arish who fled to Ismailia.