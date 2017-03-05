Neglected Christian Victims Finally Get Medical Care and More on Nias Island

Indonesia's Nias Island is a Christian island that was neglected until 2005 when it was hit by a powerful earthquake.



That's when CBN stepped in to help rebuild Nias villages. Twelve years later, CBN's humanitarian workers are still on the ground providing basic needs to the poor.

One of CBN's projects is giving the students at the SD Barawanu Public School free medical checkups, something most of their families cannot afford. Nias Island is one of the districts with the highest poverty rate in Indonesia. Here, families live on $5 weekly income from planting rubber trees.

The school's principal, Manati Zai, says her students now have hope.

"The programs of CBN has changed the spirit in our school. There is more hope for the students," Zai said. "The fathers of most of these students are not good models because after harvest they just sit in front of their houses and drink alcohol. It's the programs of CBN that help instill in our students the values from the Bible to help them have a better life."

The doctors and teams do more than provide medical care. They also pray for the children and tell them about Jesus. The children also learn Bible stories by watching Superbook and many accept Jesus into their hearts.

The students' parents say they can already see the changes in their children.

"My daughter used to be rebellious. Her character is changed after watching Superbook. Now she always prays and respects me," said Sarina Gulo.

Dr. Carla Riupassa believes Nias Island has a bright future.

"One day Nias Island will be changed," she said. "One day Nias Island will be great because God has love for this island."