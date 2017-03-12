Report: Islamic Extremists Raid Christian Home in Somalia, Kill Wife and Son

A Christian woman in Somalia and her son are now dead after Islamic extremists invaded their home and shot them to death, according to Morning Star News.



The attack happened in the middle of the night while the family was asleep in their home, which is located in Afgoi, about 19 miles west of Mogadishu.



Suleiman Abdiwahab, the father and only surviving family member, told the Morning Star News that the four armed jihadists rushed into the home yelling "Allah Akbar (God is greater)," and, "We cannot allow the defiling of our religion with a foreign, Western religion."



"The gunmen fired several shots, then destroyed the door with a big metallic object and then were able enter into the house," he said. "They randomly shot at everyone."



Abdiwahab and his family are Christians. The 38-year-old converted from Islam, but is forced to keep his faith a secret because of the high level of persecution for people of non-Islamic faiths.



Somalia is listed as the second-worst country for Christians according to Open Doors' 2017 World Watch List. Jihadist groups like Al Qaeda and Al Shabaab have taken control and terrorized citizens in the country's farming areas, reports Morning Star News.



Abdiwahab's wife, Faduma, also converted from Islam. According to the Morning Star News, the family was attacked for their faith.



Faduma and their 11-year-old son, Ahmed Suleiman did not survive, but their two other daughters and 9-year-old son were able to escape and found shelter in another town.



Neighbors later found Abdiwahab.



He is at a local hospital in Mogadishu recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest, a source told the news agency.



"Abdiwahab, due to the blessings of the lord, has survived and is currently recovering from serious gunshot wounds," he said.

