Something Jesus Said That's Uniting 100,000's of Evangelicals Across a Continent

Evangelicals across the UK will commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation by launching a set of prayer and Bible study events starting in April.

"17:21" is an initiative that will last until October and it takes its name from Jesus' prayer in John 17:21: "May they all be one that the world might believe."

A range of Christian groups will be participating in the "17:21" and organizers told the Christian Today that it "offers a stunning visual representation of the bible verse in action".

"It has been a wonderful privilege to see unfold before our eyes this amazing expression of unity across the diversity of the evangelical church here in the UK," said the General Director of The Evangelical Alliance, Steve Clifford. "We trust 17:21 will cause there to be smiles in heaven and greater effectiveness in God's mission here on earth."

The event will be held at Spring Harvest in Minehead, England and run at a number of evangelical gatherings.

"The 17:21 initiative calls all of us who stand under the shadow of the Cross to link arms in the great responsibility that God has given us – presenting a living Saviour to a dying world," said Malcolm Duncan, the Chair of the Event Planning Group at Spring Harvest.

"I have been humbled and thrilled to be part of this call to the festivals, conventions and Bible weeks in the United Kingdom to declare that we are united by far more than what divides us. May God take us beyond structural and mechanistic unity and give us the boldness and courage to stand together for Christ," Duncan added.