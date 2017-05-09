In His Grandfather's Footsteps, Will Graham Preaches to 40,000

Will Graham is boldly following in his grandfather's footsteps.

At the Wiregrass Area Celebration, the third-generation evangelist preached to an audience of nearly 7,700 at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. Three times as many people also watched online.

Fifty-two years ago, his grandfather, internationally known evangelist Billy Graham, spoke in the same city.

Dove Award winning artists Aaron Shust and Colton Dixon accompanied Will Graham.

Throughout the event, he exhorted audiences to repent.

"It's time to return to God. Jesus loves you unconditionally. He's waiting to say, 'Welcome home!'" he said.

By the end of the Wiregrass Area Celebration, over 465 individuals responded to the salvation message according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

In addition, over 32,000 individuals from 68 different countries live-streamed the event.

Despite the historic significance of Will Graham preaching in the same location his grandfather did, the event gives Christians a glimpse into the impact a unified body of believers can have.

Robert Tatum, director of the BGEA, said the event shows "potential" possibilities of churches working towards a "collaborative effort for God's glory."

Tatum added, "We can fill the Civic Center. We can fill the stadium. We can reach many more people together than we can alone."