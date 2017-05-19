President Trump's Goal for Muslims, Christians and Jews -- Will He Achieve It?

President Donald Trump is on his first international trip since taking office and the theme is all about religion.

He'll be attending a major international summit in Europe but his first stops will be where Judiasm, Islam, and Christianity all began -- the Middle East.

Since day one of his campaign, Trump has had a hardline stance against Islamic terrorism, vowing to completely destroy ISIS.

CBN News White House Correspondant Jennifer Wishon says it's a goal the president hopes all three major religions of the Middle East buy into.

"As he visits these holy sites of Islam, Judaism, and Christianity he's going to be working to spread a unifiying message...that we need to be unified against this threat."

While many hope Trump succeeds at unifying these three religions, many are focused on another issue -- the delayed embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Many expected Trump to announce the monumental move during his visit to Jerusalem next week. Those dreams were squashed just days before the highly anticipated trip when White House officials said a final decision about the move has yet to be made.

"There's a lot of disappointment out there. The president's strong stance on Israel is one of the many reasons why Evangelicals went to the polls and supported him in record numbers," Wishon said.

However, she suspects the President may be holding out on a move announcement to use as leverage for Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations.

"I can tell you he truly is about the art of the deal," she said. So, I can see him holding this decision over the heads of the Palestinians who've told him they're going to negotiate with the israelis in good faith."

"The fact that the president is not inviting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Western Wall... is a bit of a slap in the face to both Netanyahu and Israel."

Wishon echoed the concerns of many pro-Israel supporters who think the embassy move is long overdue.

"Israel is, of course, America's closest ally and it's really ludacrous that fifty years later we're still having this debate," she said.

