Box of Joy Brings Smiles to Haitian Children this Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and one ministry is making sure poor kids in Haiti don't go empty-handed.

Cross-Catholic Outreach delivers thousands of these shoe boxes each year to children in Haiti and other impoverished countries.

The boxes are packed by children and families in the U.S. and filled with everything from toys and candy to toothpaste.

Cross-Catholic said for many children, it's the first real present they've ever received.

"Haiti has taken so many hits over so many years, earthquake 2010 and hurricanes that seems to hit every couple of years. it's always the kids that suffer and so we just want the kids to know they're loved and they're cared for and just enjoy being a kid," said Steve Bostian, the director of Box of Joy.

If you would like to pack a Christmas gift box for a poor child in Haiti click here.