'You Feel the Raw Presence of God:' Thousands Encounter Christ at Reinhard Bonnke's Farewell Crusade

After a remarkable 50 years of preaching the gospel throughout Africa, Christ for All Nation's Reinhard Bonnke has high expectations that his farewell crusade will have a major impact on the nation of Nigeria.

Massive crowds have already begun flocking to Lagos for the crusade, which takes place November 8th- November 12th. There, they'll hear the well-respected German evangelist take to the stage and preach the Gospel for the final time.

Many things have changed since Bonnke's last crusade in Lagos 17 years ago. In 2000, some 3.5 million people responded to Christ. However, that same hunger for the Gospel doesn't seem to be fading in Nigeria.

So far, thousands of people have already given their lives to Christ and experienced miraculous healing.

"I experienced more than an encounter," one attendee told correspondent Peter Wooding of the Global News Alliance. "The Holy Spirit moved in a tremendous way. Myself, I have so many testimonies to give. Heart pains...and my left ear was blocked. But everything opened after the prayer of the servant of God here."

Others said they've also felt the presence of God just two days into the crusade.

"You feel the raw presence of God. I've come to receive from God as much as I can," said another.

While this crusade marks the end of an era of preaching for Bonnke, Christ for All Nations will be left in good hands.

Evangelist Daniel Kolenda will be taking over the leadership of the ministry. Kolenda has already led massive campaigns across Africa.

"Although this crusade is Evangelist Bonnke's final African crusade, it is only the beginning of what I believe will be a decade of super massive harvests for Christ for all Nations," Kolenda says. "The Lord has given me the word of a 'Decade of Double Harvest. Now it begins. The best is yet to come!"